RHOA: Kenya Moore’s Baby News Successfully Secured Her Peach—But Will Her Hubby Film Next Season?

Is Kenya Moore’s Husband Appearing On RHOA Season 11?

After announcing that she’s expecting, Kenya Moore’s not only securing a peach, she might be securing a spot for her hubby.

As previously reported Kenya, 47, is expecting her first child with her husband Marc Daly.

Now RadarOnline’s reporting that after rumors swirled that she was on the RHOA chopping block, she’s indeed coming back for season 11—with conditions.

“Kenya was offered another contract but not necessarily as a full-time Housewife,” an insider dished to Radar. “The producers still don’t really believe that she is pregnant so until filming happens, and the story unfolds, they’re not guaranteeing her anything.”

And although Andy Cohen said on the reunion that Marc Daly slammed RHOA’s portrayal of black women and isn’t a “fan” of the show, Kenya’s adamant that that’s untrue.

Kenya says Marc actually had an issue with how MEN were portrayed on the program.

“BravoTV.com: Do you think you can convince Marc to become a fan of the show? “To begin with, Marc doesn’t watch much TV. In fact, when we met, he didn’t even have a TV hooked up. Now that we do, all he watches is Bloomberg, MSNBC, and soccer! LOL! I think it was unfair to categorize him as someone who isn’t a fan of the show. Initially, he was concerned with the portrayal of black men on reality TV, as he should be — he’s worked his entire life to be a role model, so there was legitimate cause for concern.”

She also added that he’s close with her RHOA costars and their significant others.

“With that said, he knows more of how our show works, and most importantly, he’s gotten acquainted with my friends on the show. He has since spent significant time with Kandi and Todd, NeNe and Gregg, and Cynthia and Will. I can honestly say that he’s a fan of my friends! Being the owner of SoCo restaurant in Brooklyn, he has a lot in common with Todd. He also loves Gregg as well as NeNe’s crazy personality, and he loves Cynthia for being such a sweet and loyal friend to me. We always have a good time when we’re with them.”

Hmmmmmmm, sounds like Marc’s getting cozy with the cast.

