How Sway? Swirlmatized Khloé Kardashian Is So High Off Mommyhood She’s Already Forgiven Her Dirty Doggin’ Baby Daddy?

Has Khloe Forgiven Tristan Thompson Already?

We know babies change everything but… DAYUUUM! So the latest updates in the Khloe Kardashian and trifling Tristan Thompson saga, include yet another chick being added to the mix AND a plot twist of Khloe’s post-baby euphoria leading to her FORGIVING her unfaithful baby daddy. Yep you read that right.

According to the latest People reports, Khloe is ready to forgive and keep it moving.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” the Kardashian family source says. “She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source continues. “She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source adds. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Is this possible? Or is she just so exhausted from childbirth she doesn’t have the energy to tell trifling Tristan to kick rocks?

There are conflicting insider reports though… US Weekly has Khloe’s team packing up her isht and preparing to head back West:

“Khloe’s assistant is on the ground in Cleveland packing her up and preparing for Khloe’s move back to L.A.,” the insider explains. “Tristan is making no moves to try and prevent Khloé from leaving, and keeping their daughter in Cleveland,” one insider told Us on Thursday. “He is incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened and doesn’t want to cause Khloe any more pain.” A second source said that Thompson is “hoping that Khloe will choose to stay in Cleveland with their daughter, but isn’t going to make any demands of her to do so.”

To further complicate matters, the cheating scandal will reportedly become a KUTWK storyline, according to RadarOnline:

After everyone went on hiatus and had a vacation, they were going back to filming. So, the cameras are catching all of the Tristan and Khloe’s drama.” “Kris makes sure that every second of their lives is captured by the production crew. Every single second. This is no different.”

Oh and before we just forgive and forget…

There’s new photos that have emerged of Tristan leaving the Four Seasons in the shadows of this provocatively dressed creature. SMH.

Looks like all the freaks wanted to welcome Tristan’s bundle of joy this weekend.

