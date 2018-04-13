Offset Joins Tinashe On ‘The Tonight Show’ For A Performance Of Their Track “No Drama” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
 Tinashe and Offset Perform “No Drama” On Fallon

Tinashe made her way down to The Tonight Sow Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, and she was ready for her sultry performance to cap off the night’s episode. The singer didn’t perform alone, though, her collaborator Offset came through for a hot minute to drop his verse as the two did a rendition of their track together, “No Drama.”

 

