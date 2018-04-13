Social Works: Chance The Rapper’s Chicago Birthday Party Will Double As A Charity Fundraiser

Chance The Rapper’s Birthday Party Is Going Toward A Good Cause

Chance the Rapper’s birthday celebration in his hometown of Chicago is going to double as as a fundraiser and charity event, all in order to empower and raise money for the city’s youth.

Chance is going to celebrate his 25th birthday at Chicago’s LiqrBox venue later this month on April 21. Fans have the chance to see the rapper in real life, all while supporting his SocialWorks organization.

General admission tickets for the birthday extravaganza are $125, which is pretty steep–but admission goes all the way up to $10,000 on a Premium Birthday Table Package, though that particular package lets you invite up to 25 guests, includes VIP seating for the performances, and four bottles of both liquor and champagne. Apparently, those 10K specials are sold out at the moment, but there are options ranging from $250 to $5,000, with different benefits included in each one. Tickets are pricey, but all of the proceeds go to Chancellor’s Social Works charity, which is dope.

Chicago come celebrate my 25th birthday w me on April 21st @ @LiqrBoxChicago. 10PM. All ticket proceeds go to @SocialWorks_Chi 🎉🎉🎉 purchase tickets here — https://t.co/CinYxeuc1k pic.twitter.com/WQCbQ5eapt — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2018

The party is set to run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning, and there are supposed to be special guests of all sorts. If you’re looking to celebrate with Chance for his birthday, you can head on over to Eventbrite for your tickets right now.

As far as good deeds go, this is far from the first time Chance has thrown a fundraiser disguised as a birthday celebration. He did the exact same thing last year, raising over $100,000 for SocialWorks.