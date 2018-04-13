Back To Africa? Charlize Theron Considering Chunking Deuces To Trump’s ‘Merika To Keep Her Black Seeds Safe

Charlize Theron Says There Are Parts Of America That She Would Not Bring Her Black Children

Chelsea Handler interviewed Charlize Theron for ELLE Magazine about her newest role as Marlo in the new Diablo Cody and Jason Reitman film Tully and she talked a lot about her kids and how racism in America has made her consider moving.

CH: You’re raising two children of color. Obviously, coming from South Africa, you know a lot about racial inequality, but what are your thoughts on Black Lives Matter and our current climate?

CT: Being raised during the apartheid era in South Africa made me so hyperaware of equality and human rights. Of course, I have two black kids, but that was always something I was passionate about. I don’t even know how to talk about the last year under our new administration. But racism is much more alive and well than people thought. We can’t deny it anymore. We have to be vocal. There are places in this country where, if I got a job, I wouldn’t take it. I wouldn’t travel with my kids to some parts of America, and that’s really problematic. There are a lot of times when I look at my kids and I’m like, If this continues, I might have to [leave America]. Because the last thing I want is for my children to feel unsafe.

CH: It’s a tough conversation to have.

CT: We’re not there yet, but trust me, we talk. I want them to know who they are, and I want them to be so fu***ng proud of who they are. Building confidence for them right now is an oath I made to myself when I brought them home. They need to know where they come from and be proud of that. But they’re going to have to know that it’s a different climate for them than it is for me, and how unfair that is. If I can do something about that, of course I’m going to.

It definitely sounds like Charlize is a good protective parent riiiiiight? Have you considered moving because of American racism?