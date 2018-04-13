The Gluten-Free “Ocean’s 8” Trailer Gives You Everything But MORE RIHANNA

New Rih-Lite Ocean’s 8 Trailer Sparks Rih-steria

We didn’t ask for a Becky-filled heist flick with dangerously low Rihanna levels (based on the trailer) but it’s on the way and getting mixed reactions across the internet. Now, you would think they would feature more of Queen Ting Rih’s mastermind hacker “Nine Ball” based on the global obsession with “Shuri” (Black Panther) but NOPE and gave us everything but MORE RIHANNA.

Peep some Twitter chatter over Ocean’s 8 on the flip.