Will Ferrell Taken To Hospital Following His SUV Flipping On The Freeway

Will Ferrell Involved In Highway SUV Crash

Will Ferrell was taken to a hospital in California on Thursday after the vehicle he was riding in was flipped over in an accident.

The 50-year-old actor was a passenger in an SUV that was traveling along I-5 in Orange County, when another vehicle struck the back right side of their car, which caused it to spin out and eventually flip over, according to reports from TMZ. The Orange County Fire Authority received a call reporting the accident, which occurred in Laguna Hills, shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday

Luckily, Ferrell did not sustain any serious injuries from the violent crash, and since arriving yesterday the comedian has left the hospital, his representative revealed.

The accident occurred after Ferrell appeared at an event for the online comedy channel that he co-founded, Funny or Die, near San Diego. While there, he returned to his classic “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy for the event.