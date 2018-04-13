Say It To Dorothy Dandridge! Hazel E And Iyanla’s Butt-Popping Clip Is Bringing The Pure Twitter Comedy
- By Bossip Staff
Hazel And Iyanla Bring Comedy
What in the holy hell is going on here? There’s a new episode of Iyanla Fix My Life dropping this weekend and it featured her trying to get Hazel E together. The clip features Iyanla trying to get Hazel to rap her “Pop that butt” lyrics to people like Rosa Parks and Sojourner Truth. It’s a cotdamn circus.
Twitter is going ham sammich over this and we are dying. Take a look…
