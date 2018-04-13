Tracy Morgan Gets His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame With Help From Jordan Peele And Martin Lawrence

Tracy Morgan Gets His Star On The Walk Of Fame

Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan has joined the prestigious group of entertainers to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member and star of 30 Rock was rightfully honored on Tuesday, in a ceremony that took place on Hollywood Boulevard adjacent to the W Hollywood hotel.

Morgan addressed the crowd in attendance for his big moment saying, “When I was a poor kid growing up in the projects in Brooklyn I never dreamed of having a star on the Walk of Fame, but now I’m here, I have to tell you I feel pretty comfortable.”

Fellow comedians Martin Lawrence and Jordan Peele were also in attendance to both watch and help present their friend with his star. Peel is the co-creator of Morgan’s new show The Last O.G., and Tracy got his start in Lawrence’s show Martin back in 1994.

During the ceremony, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also proclaimed the day as “Tracy Morgan Day” in Hollywood, which is an even bigger honor than his star on the Walk Of Fame.

You can watch a live stream of the entire event below