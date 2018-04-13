Beautifully Boo’d Up: Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Reveal How Their Love Overcame His Infidelity In “Rolling Out” Cover Story
Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Cover Rolling Out Love Issue
Ooh this is a good one. Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka have faced a lot of adversity over the years. They’ve worked through many of their issues while in the public light and seem to have come out stronger for it, so we’re happy that they’re now being recognized in a Rolling Out cover story penned by Christal Jordan.
Tammy posted up images from their cover story on Instagram.
POWER COUPLE= Going through adversity and still manage to come out together! In a industry that thrives off the flesh of broken Homes and families.. BUT still manage to piece together a life almost destroyed by Drugs,, infidelities, trust and even death! Yet still build businesses together, homes and create job opportunities for our family and other ppl families,… so when I say POWER COUPLE just know it took some real power and magic to endure what we been through! I was sent to this man years ago to fight a spiritual battle that he could not see, Not knowing that he was also sent to heal me! Some of you may never grasp what I’m saying…but All praises to the MOST HIGH 🙌🏽 @wakaflocka #MEETTHEFLOCKAS y’all don’t know the half…
The caption for the second image is really powerful:
“I was going through so much and it was public and it was so hard. Yes, the show puts you in situations that of course can go crazy, but for the most part that’s your life and you’re going through things in front of cameras and people are watching your life, judging you, posting things on social media and the whole time you are trying to figure things out yourself. It can be a lot,” Rivera admitted.
“I was messed up,” he admitted. “I hated knowing that I hurt her, but when she cut me off completely, I was sick. At first, I thought we’d still talk and things would eventually go back to normal but she was serious. I realized I’d lost my best friend and that’s what killed me. I could live without her being my girl but I couldn’t live without my best friend. I would show up at shows right before it was time to perform, go onstage, perform and leave right after. I wasn’t hanging out, partying, anything. I was miserable.”
The article also reveals that the Flockas opted not to come back for the current season of “Love & Hip Hop” because they want to focus on family.
When asked about couples hooking up for the sake of being on the show, Waka said he believes real always shines through.
“You can see the couples that were real because they are still together. The ones that got together for the show or for the attention, they aren’t. It’s not hard to tell,” he said.
Read the full article HERE