Beautifully Boo’d Up: Waka Flocka And Tammy Rivera Reveal How Their Love Overcame His Infidelity In “Rolling Out” Cover Story

Tammy Rivera And Waka Flocka Cover Rolling Out Love Issue

Ooh this is a good one. Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka have faced a lot of adversity over the years. They’ve worked through many of their issues while in the public light and seem to have come out stronger for it, so we’re happy that they’re now being recognized in a Rolling Out cover story penned by Christal Jordan.

Tammy posted up images from their cover story on Instagram.

The caption for the second image is really powerful:

POWER COUPLE= Going through adversity and still manage to come out together! In a industry that thrives off the flesh of broken Homes and families.. BUT still manage to piece together a life almost destroyed by Drugs,, infidelities, trust and even death! Yet still build businesses together, homes and create job opportunities for our family and other ppl families,… so when I say POWER COUPLE just know it took some real power and magic to endure what we been through! I was sent to this man years ago to fight a spiritual battle that he could not see, Not knowing that he was also sent to heal me! Some of you may never grasp what I’m saying…but All praises to the MOST HIGH 🙌🏽 @wakaflocka #MEETTHEFLOCKAS y’all don’t know the half…

She’s said a lot riiiight?

