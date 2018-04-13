Jesus Take The Wheel: This Incestuous Love Story Took A Left Turn Into Triple Murder, Infanticide And Suicide

Man Kills Wife Who Was His Biological Daughter, Their Son And Her Adoptive Father Before Shooting Himself

Real life is way stranger than fiction, particularly in the case of Steven Walter Pladl, who made headlines just a month ago following his arrest, along with biological daughter Katie Rose Pladl, on incest charges. The Pladls are both dead now, along with Katie’s adoptive father, 56-year-old Anthony Fusco, and the former couple’s seven-month-old son Bennett Pladl, according to NY Post reports.

Steven Pladl is suspected of killing all three before turning the gun on himself ccording to news station WTVR reports.

Authorities were alerted about Steven Pladl’s murder spree after his mother called 911 asking police to check Pladl’s Knightdale, NC, home.

“Oh God, he told me to call the police and I shouldn’t go over there,” Steven’s mother told the dispatcher. “He killed his baby and he’s (baby) in the house,” the caller said. “His wife broke up with him over the phone yesterday…” the caller continued. “I can’t even believe this is happening.”

Police performed a welfare check and discovered the body of Bennett Pladl around 9 a.m. according to Knightdale Chief of Police Lawrence Capps.

Authorities believe Steven traveled to New Milford, Conn. after killing his son and allegedly shot his 20-year-old daughter Katie and her adoptive father, to death. They were found dead Thursday morning around 8:40 a.m. inside a truck with the window shot out at an intersection on Route 7, news station WTIC reported.. Police were searching for suspect Steven Pladl’s vehicle, a Honda minivan, when they found it, with him dead inside, several miles away in Dover, New York.

The Pladls were set to appear in court April 23.

Steven and his ex-wife Alyssa gave Katie up for adoption in 1998, when Alyssa was just 17. They reunited with Katie in 2016 after she found them on social media and

Authorities said the father and daughter, who allegedly planned to wed, were living as a couple in North Carolina. They were arrested after officials were notified about a possible love child.

Steven and his ex-wife gave Katie up for adoption in 1998. The biological parents reportedly reunited with their long-lost daughter in 2016 after she tracked them down on social media, living in the West End of Henrico County, Virginia. Alyssa says Katie moved in with them and called them mom and dad. She also says she had no idea about the sexual relationship between Steven and Katie until she read one of her other daughter’s journals where she found drawings of a pregnant Katie. She also said her daughter had written that Steven was making her call Katie her step-mom.

“There are no words to describe the sense of betrayal and disgust I’m feeling,” she told DailyMailTV in February. “I waited 18 long years to have a relationship with my daughter – and now he’s completely destroyed it.”

Alyssa took out protective orders against Steven, so he could not go near her or their two younger daughters. She said she believed Steven brainwashed and manipulated Katie.

The couple reportedly wed in July 2017 and Katie gave birth to Bennett in September 2017, but after both were arrested in January part of the bond conditions were that they no longer have contact. Katie moved back in with her family in New York and Steven Pladl’s mother stepped in to help with Bennett. A lawyer for Steven Pladl said he met with him just a month ago and had no indication he might become homicidal.

SMH. Terrible tragedy on so many levels. Prayers up to the many people grieving after this horrible chain of events.