Disgusting: Racist Michigan Man Fires Shotgun At Black Teen Asking For Directions To School

Man Charged After Firing Shotgun At Teen Looking For High School Directions

Unbelievable.

Fourteen-year-old Brennan Walker missed the bus yesterday morning and tried to walk to school, but got lost after he couldn’t remember the route. Walker says he stopped to knock on someone’s door in his neighborhood and ask for directions and he was shot at! Brennan Walker told Click on Detroit that he overslept on Thursday, and that his phone had been taken away by his mother, leading him to the homeowner’s doorstep.

“I knocked on the door, stepped back, knocked, stepped back and then a lady came downstairs yelling at me,” Brennan told the station. “She asked me, ‘Why are you trying to break into my house?’ and I told her, no, I was just looking for directions to Rochester High.” That’s when another man came down the steps with a shotgun.

“I turned back and saw him aiming at me,” he told Click on Detroit. SMH.

Brennan, who is 14, said that he kept running and later hid, according to Fox 2. Footage acquired after the incident from the suspects’ home now tells what motivated the couple to let off shots: race.

“One of the things that stands out, that probably angers me the most is, while I was watching the tape, you can hear the wife say, ‘Why did ‘these people’ choose my house?'” mother Lisa Wright tells Fox 2. “Who are, ‘these people?’ And that set me off. I didn’t want to believe it was what it appeared to look like. When I heard her say that, it was like, but it is (what it looks like).”

The man who shot at Brennan is being charged with assault with intent of murder and felony firearm according to the Oakland county Sheriff.