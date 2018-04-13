Nick Cannon Tells A Story About One Of His First Times Meeting Kanye West [Video]

Nick Cannon Tells A Story About A Young Kanye

Nick Cannon was on a recent episode of Delete Your History, in which he talked about opening for Dave Chappelle, gave some advice for young rappers, and lastly, told a great story about a young Kanye West.

In the story Cannon talks about West right before he won his first Grammy, saying the producer and rapper compared himself to someone at Applebee’s who won’t be quiet because they’re celebrating their birthday. He recalls Kanye exclaiming, “I live everyday like it’s my birthday!” and says that everyone in the room who was formerly confused by the newcomer now had a perfect grasp of his personality.