Kim Kardashian Hated Being Nice To Tristan Thompson At Hospital

While the Kardashian klan was head-over-heels happy for the birth of Khloe’s first seed, that joy was still diluted by the breaking news that Tristan Thompson had been putting his mouth on flat fummy tea thottie from the discover page to the timeline.

According to The Sun, Kim Kardashian and the other sister “felt sick” having to share the same airspace as the ho-hoppin’ bench baller who had impregnated their sister.

“But it was so hard with all the cheating allegations. Kim and Kourt aren’t known for holding back on their opinions, especially on someone who’s hurt their sister, but they were acting like nothing had happened. “They didn’t want to spoil the most magical day of her life, so nobody tried to bring up the cheating rumours. “Everyone was totally focused on the baby girl.

If there is one thing that the Kardashians possess that comes even remotely to what could be considered a talent, it’s faking it.

This is bad, but it seems far from the worst thing the klan has endured.