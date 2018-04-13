Did You Watch? Gabrielle Union & D Wade Starred In An HGTV House Flipping Special
- By Bossip Staff
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s All-Star Flip”
If you’re a fan of HGTV you’re in luck, there’s a new show that aired with a superstar celeb couple.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are in “Home & Garden TV’s “All-Star Flip.” In the 30-minute special, they’re remodeling homes and using the profits to raise money for charity.
“Ever since we renovated our house a few years ago, I’ve been a little real estate obsessed,” said Gabby in a release for the special. “It took awhile, but I finally convinced Dwyane that we should try flipping a house.”
If you missed it, check your local listings for the re-air date.