Florida Brazies: Police Arrest A Drunken And Belligerent Gentleman Who Would Only Identify Himself As “Captain D***head”

Florida Man Identifying Himself As Captain D**khead Arrest

It’s always some form of psycho just waiting to get a pair of stainless steel bracelets put on his wrists.

Enter 25-year-old Joseph Boren, he was arrested after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. Boren was arguing loudly with his girlfriend at damn near 2 o’clock in the morning according to TheSmokingGun.

When the police asked Joseph his name he refused to give it to, he would only identify himself as “Captain D**khead”.

Sounds about right.