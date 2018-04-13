Poppin’ Presents: The Cruz Show Throws Cardi B An Unofficial Baby Shower [Video]

Cardi B Talks About Her Pregnancy At An Unofficial Baby Shower

Cardi B is on top of the world right now, and to make matters even more exciting, the people over at The Cruz Show threw the expectant mama a baby shower during her Power 106 interview.

The rapper discusses her life since the release of her debut project Invasion of Privacy, along with how it feels to have already broken records a week after its release. Throughout the interview, Cardi opens gifts from the Cruz show crew, talks about the night her baby was conceived, and gives advice to new mother Khloe Kardashian amidst all of her drama.

Check out the Cardi celebration in its entirety below