This Is Sad: Orlando Brown Gets Popped By Bounty Hunters In His Drawls [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Orlando Brown Arrested In Underwear

Orlando Brown was arrested for an outstanding warrant by determined bounty hunters according to TMZ. They busted into a man’s house and found the former “That’s So Raven” star hiding in his drawls. Reportedly, Brown  failed to appear in court last month for another case — for allegedly striking his girlfriend last year in Torrance and a judge issued the warrant.

