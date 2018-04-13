Belcalis Been Bool: Cardi B’s High School Went Crazy Over Her Lady Gaga “Bad Romance” [Video]

Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Cardi B’s High School Performance Of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”

As most of you Bardi Gang bangers know, Cardi B went to Renaissance High School For Musical Theater & Technology so she’s not stranger to taking the stage and letting it all hang out.

This past week she appeared on The Breakfast Club where she recounted the days that she used to win all of her talent shows.

Recently, this footage of a much younger and less shapely Belcalis performing Lady Gaga’s smash hit “Bad Romance” for her screaming classmates hit the net. It’s pretty clear she was born for this.

Cardi B performaing Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance in hs 😮 pic.twitter.com/8nzy95DV4I — Aye (@AyeEstrella) April 10, 2018

The video got so big on Twitter that even Gaga herself had to kiss the ring.

Cardi is having the best month ever.