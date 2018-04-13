Belcalis Been Bool: Cardi B’s High School Went Crazy Over Her Lady Gaga “Bad Romance” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage
As most of you Bardi Gang bangers know, Cardi B went to Renaissance High School For Musical Theater & Technology so she’s not stranger to taking the stage and letting it all hang out.
This past week she appeared on The Breakfast Club where she recounted the days that she used to win all of her talent shows.
Recently, this footage of a much younger and less shapely Belcalis performing Lady Gaga’s smash hit “Bad Romance” for her screaming classmates hit the net. It’s pretty clear she was born for this.
The video got so big on Twitter that even Gaga herself had to kiss the ring.
Cardi is having the best month ever.