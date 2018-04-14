Congratulations : Eva Marcielle And Bae Welcome Beautiful Bundle Of Boy

The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party held at The Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood.

Picture by: AdMedia / Splash News

Eva Marcille And Finacé Welcome Baby Boy

Eva Marcille’s baby boy is finally here. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé Michael Sterling welcomed their first child together, a healthy son named Michael Todd Sterling Jr. who measured in at 191/2 inches long and winging 7lbs., 3 oz.

