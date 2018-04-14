Congratulations : Eva Marcielle And Bae Welcome Beautiful Bundle Of Boy

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party held at The Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood.
Picture by: AdMedia / Splash News

Eva Marcille And Finacé Welcome Baby Boy

Eva Marcille’s baby boy is finally here. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé Michael Sterling welcomed their first child together, a healthy son named Michael Todd Sterling Jr. who measured in at 191/2 inches long and winging 7lbs., 3 oz. 

 

 

So ready…. the calm before the storm 😳

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

 

Click through to see Eva welcome baby boy..

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Babies, Entertainment, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus