So Sad: Mother Of 3 Gunned Down On Facebook Live Stream By Angry Boyfriend [Video]

Woman Killed On Facebook Live By Angry Boyfriend

Rannita Williams, a young Shreveport, Louisiana, mother, was horrifically gunned down during a Facebook Live video stream as the gunman (her boyfriend) Johnathan Robinson, 36, muttered that he would “make her famous.”

The video below shows that Robinson got a rifle from somewhere in the house — and fired six shots. Williams’ phone fell to the floor facing the ceiling as the woman shouted, “Stop, Johnathan!” The shadow of Robinson and his gun can be seen as he continues to fire shots during the live stream.

Over 40 officers rushed to the house after hearing about the shooting, and began to exchange gunfire with Robinson. That officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to Shreveport City Jail where he flooded his cell with water after breaking a pipe. He’s also accused of forcing a phone off the wall.

Robinson was charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The shadow of man whom police identified as Johnathan Robinson can be seen in this Facebook Live video as he holds what appears to be a rifle.