Is Donnie The Daddy? : Trump Allegedly May Have Fathered A Crusty Cheeto-Coated Love Child

Trump’s Former Doorman Claims He Fathered Secret “Love Child” With Housekeeper

The Trump administration is under more heat after a former Trump building doorman was allegedly paid $30,000 for a story explaining details that President Donald Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock with a housekeeper in the late ’80s.

Both The New Yorker and the Associated Press published reports claiming that National Enquirer paid Dino Sajudin, the former Trump doorman, $30,000 to own the exclusive rights to Sajudin’s story, with a $1 million penalty if he told anyone else about it or the contract.

This was in November 2015, five months after Trump launched his presidential campaign.

Sajudin confirmed in a tweet this afternoon that “while working at Trump World Tower I was instructed not to criticize President Trump’s former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child.