Alabama Teen Sentenced To 65 Years In Prison For Crimes He Didn’t Commit; Laughs At Judge

Teen Gets 65 Years For A Crime He Didn’t Commit; Laughs At Judge

Lakeith Smith, 18, will be calling a prison cell home for the next 65 years; without the possibility of parole until at least 20 years have been served. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

He was charged with felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree theft after a home invasion robbery went wrong in 2015. Smith, along with four other friends, broke into two homes when police officers arrived on the scene and shots were fired. Body cam footage showed suspect, A’Donte Washington, 16, pointing a gun at the officer. Smith was charged with Washington’s death despite not firing the shots, due to the weird Alabama accomplice law.

Although a grand jury cleared the officer who actually fired the shots at the 16-year-old male, the other teens involved were still held accountable. Jhavarske Jackson, 23, Jadarien Hardy, 22 and La’Anthony Washington, 22, (the other suspects) entered guilty pleas of “felony murder, burglary and theft” but have not been sentenced yet.

Smith was noted as looking uninterested during the trial and showed no remorse for his actions. The judge even overheard Smith mumble, “I don’t have time for this.” When the judge announced the sentence of 65 years, the teen began to laugh in the courtroom. “I don’t think Mr. Smith will be smiling long when he gets to prison,” the judge stated after the trail.