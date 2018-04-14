Tellin’ To Generous: Nicki Minaj Makes Up With Quavo After Throwing Him Under A Pink Barbie Bus

Image via Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj And Quavo Make Up After “Motorsport” Debacle

After all the drama that Nicki Minaj‘s Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe brought, all is well.

Onika Tanya Maraj lived her truth when speaking about the “Motorsport” fiasco and revealed how hurt she was when she reached out to Huncho for help in clearing her name to the public as many believed she was lying about why she changed her verse.

“I texted Quavo like ‘Hey, could you back me up on this because I don’t want people to think I’m lying. What do I have to lie about?’ and he didn’t back me up. He texted me back ‘I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl lol.’ and that hurt because he’ somebody…I love him. Ya know?”

Well, after 24 hours of social media chaos, Nicki finally called off the Barbz.

He apologized. Y’all can stop torturing him now. 🤣 The Generous Queen FORGIVES. When he told me what y’all were doing in them comments I fell TF out😩. Love you guys tho. For LIFE. https://t.co/jnNF61dSWD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 14, 2018

LMAO! Nicki also posted this video to her IG page…so that we know it’s real.

👀 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Apr 13, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

So, Barbz, do you forgive Quavo Huncho now that the generous queen has shown him grace?

