Tellin’ To Generous: Nicki Minaj Makes Up With Quavo After Throwing Him Under A Pink Barbie Bus
Image via Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj And Quavo Make Up After “Motorsport” Debacle
After all the drama that Nicki Minaj‘s Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe brought, all is well.
Onika Tanya Maraj lived her truth when speaking about the “Motorsport” fiasco and revealed how hurt she was when she reached out to Huncho for help in clearing her name to the public as many believed she was lying about why she changed her verse.
“I texted Quavo like ‘Hey, could you back me up on this because I don’t want people to think I’m lying. What do I have to lie about?’ and he didn’t back me up. He texted me back ‘I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl lol.’ and that hurt because he’ somebody…I love him. Ya know?”
Well, after 24 hours of social media chaos, Nicki finally called off the Barbz.
LMAO! Nicki also posted this video to her IG page…so that we know it’s real.
So, Barbz, do you forgive Quavo Huncho now that the generous queen has shown him grace?
Should I release the full in-studio video for #ChunLi ? I kinda love it 😩 most of it is selfie footage mixed w/a little help from @grizzleearts 💪🏽 BOTH songs were produced by a producer I just signed @jreidtheproducer 🙏🏽 LOVE our chemistry on both #BarbieTingz AND #ChunLi ♥️🦄💛 cover artwork by @joe_r_perez & @jenna___marsh 🌸