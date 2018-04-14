Tellin’ To Generous: Nicki Minaj Makes Up With Quavo After Throwing Him Under A Pink Barbie Bus

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

Image via Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj And Quavo Make Up After “Motorsport” Debacle

After all the drama that Nicki Minaj‘s Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe brought, all is well.

Onika Tanya Maraj lived her truth when speaking about the “Motorsport” fiasco and revealed how hurt she was when she reached out to Huncho for help in clearing her name to the public as many believed she was lying about why she changed her verse.

“I texted Quavo like ‘Hey, could you back me up on this because I don’t want people to think I’m lying. What do I have to lie about?’ and he didn’t back me up. He texted me back ‘I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl lol.’ and that hurt because he’ somebody…I love him. Ya know?”

Well, after 24 hours of social media chaos, Nicki finally called off the Barbz.

LMAO! Nicki also posted this video to her IG page…so that we know it’s real.

👀

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

So, Barbz, do you forgive Quavo Huncho now that the generous queen has shown him grace?

More Nicki on the flip.

Get ya whole life NORE. QGTM!!!! #ChunLi

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Check out my in studio, FULL vertical video exclusively on @spotify 🦄 #BarbieTingz

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Bangers, Hip-Hop Beef

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus