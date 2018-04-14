Cardi B Stops By Big Boy’s Neighborhood To Talk Pregnancy, Invasion Of Privacy, And Baby Names [Video]

Cardi B Stops By Big Boy’s Neighborhood And Talks About Her Debut Album

Cardi B has been absolutely everywhere since the release of her debut album Invasion of Privacy, and now she’s made her way to Los Angeles as she gears up for her performance at Coachella. Most recently, Belcalis stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood to talk about her new album, announcing her pregnancy, and what she and her boo Offset have in mind for baby names.

Peep the entire interview below to see Cardi discuss how she met the Migos members, why her and her sister Hennessy are so much alike, and why she wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret.