Pure Comedy: Kanye West Re-Activated His Twitter Account Just To Send A Petty Tweet About Nike

Kanye Returns To Twitter To Throw Some Shots

Kanye West made his return to Twitter last night after deactivating his account about a year ago.

Though a lot of people are speculating–and quite honestly just wishfully thinking–that the reason he returned has to do with some upcoming album rollout, the only reason that’s clear as of right now is the one tweet he let off and quickly deleted about a past collaborator.

Shortly after reactivating his Twitter account, Kanye quickly gained nearly 1 million followers in 24 hours just by word of mouth. He went through his page a deleted some iconic tweets, but didn’t let the night end without making up some new material.

The sneaker wiz fired some shots at his former partner Nike for their rework of the classic monarch sneakers, saying they had “YEEZY 700 VIBES” with him laughing at the company’s answer to Ye’s newest shoe releases.

Kanye deleted his only tweet of 2018 before 20 minutes went by, but not before he was welcomed back by the CEO of Twitter.

Artists going through their pages and deleting all of the content is a common strategy when it comes to promoting a new project, so fans are hoping that’s what Yeezy is gearing up to do, as well. It’s hard to believe that Kanye would make his triumphant return to the platform just to sound off on a pair of shoes, but….let’s remember who we’re talking about here, he very well could have done just that.

Whatever the case, it’s fun to see Kanye being Kanye again, even just for a short minute.