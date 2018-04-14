Kerry Washington Joins ‘The Tonight Show’ For A Hilarious Game Of Mad Libs [Video]

Kerry Washington And Jimmy Fallon Do Some Mad Lib Theater

Kerry Washington stopped by Rockefeller Center this past week for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Of course, the Scandal star was in the house for an interview, but Washington also came to play and enjoyed a hilarious game of Mad Libs with Fallon, and neither could keep from breaking character the entire time.

In this game of Mad Lib Theater, Jimmy and Kerry act out a dramatic parent-teacher conference scene that they’ve written together using Mad Lib words, and the results are pure comedy.