Common, Usher, And The Roots To Perform At Ceremony Honoring Lynching Victims In Alabama

The Concert for Peace and Justice To Commemorate Victims In Alabama

Big names in hip-hop including Common, Usher, and The Roots, are set to perform at The Concert for Peace and Justice, which is being held to commemorate the opening of a memorial for lynching victims in Montgomery, Alabama.

“So proud to lend my voice in support of the opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice & Legacy Museum,” Usher tweet about the opportunity to help out such a good cause.

Other acts slated to perform at the historic event include Dave Matthews Band, Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes, Jon Batiste, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs, Robert Glasper, Valerie June, Greg Phillinganes, Alabama State University Choir, and other “very special guests.”

Musical performances won’t be the only festivities for those in attendance , there will also be several discussions with notable names including Rep. John Lewis, former Vice President Al Gore, Ava DuVernay, Janet Mock, and more inspiring individuals.

The memorial was implemented by Equal Justice Initiative law firm, and will also coincide with the opening of The Legacy Museum–a “one-of-a-kind narrative museum” which will use interactive media, sculptures and videography to “immerse visitors in the sights and sounds of the domestic slave trade, racial terrorism, the Jim Crow South, and the world’s largest prison system.”

EJI Director Bryan Stevenson said about the opening in a previous statement: “There is still so much to be done in this country to recover from our history of racial inequality. I’m hopeful that sites like the ones we are building and conversations like the ones we’re organizing will empower and inspire people to have the courage to create a more just and healthy future. We can achieve more in America when we commit to truth-telling about our past.”

This historic event is set to take place later this month, from April 26-27 at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in downtown Montgomery, Alabama.

Tickets can be purchased here, and a full schedule for the event can be seen here.