Funniest Memes Of The Week, Vol. 88
Tristan Thompson: “How pregnant are you?”
Khloe: “9 months.”
Tristan: “It’s about that time.”
Khloe: “What do you mea-“
Tristan: pic.twitter.com/5qiaSpMAMz
— X (@XLNB) April 11, 2018
Hilarious Memes Of The Week
Back at it again with MORE hilarious memes for your first REAL Spring weekend funny.
Cardi didn’t kiss the Nicki’s ring just like Nicki didn’t kiss Kim’s? pic.twitter.com/XupdZBINp0
— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) April 12, 2018
Peep all the best (and funniest) memes of the week on the flip.
Cardi didn’t kiss the Nicki’s ring just like Nicki didn’t kiss Kim’s? pic.twitter.com/XupdZBINp0
— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) April 12, 2018
Naw Gabrielle Union ain’t slick dawg lmao. Wade told her he had an interview with Taylor Rooks and she was like “‘naw WE got an interview with Taylor Rooks” Look at dawg, he hot 😭💀😂😭💀😂💀 pic.twitter.com/0dXPRvaj3z
— J'Rod (@JROD813) April 10, 2018
“So I get out of bible study, and I told him. I said Tristan, you gotta do better” pic.twitter.com/WMPlgtsm19
— Lamar (@slickbackjr_) April 11, 2018
Quavo in the studio when Nicki started singing: pic.twitter.com/HftC6jjFe4
— I’m aint! (@MathewNoKnowles) April 12, 2018
Dwyane Wade is literally out here PRAYING for god to give him the strength to make it through this Taylor Rooks interview without licking his lips pic.twitter.com/jvCk1iii9z
— Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) April 10, 2018
Continue Slideshow
Khloe Kardashian: The doctor said our baby is due this month.
Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/W3jwnQ9oc7
— Thee Author Of Pain (@Dee_Brenden) April 11, 2018
Offset trying to calm Cardi down after she heard Nicki's original verse pic.twitter.com/JFh7cmoLLg
— Its Bilal Bitch (@baconandbotox) April 13, 2018
D Wade trying so hard to not look 😭🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/0DiRbLaTxn
— Wenger Pls (@BasedChasen) April 10, 2018
“Nah babe, me and Tristan don’t hang out or talk outside of practice, the game or team travel. Don’t really associate much with him” pic.twitter.com/ZcD5SWNcON
— Puneet (@puneetsingh) April 11, 2018
Quavo when Nicki sent him that text about the Motorsport drama. pic.twitter.com/oREaIU4kS3
— Coontessa (@LowKei_) April 12, 2018
“I’ll kill you both….” pic.twitter.com/79ckZ9294b
— Box Fan On High All Year Round (@TerrellChuggs) April 10, 2018
Kris Jenner: “Hey Tristan, I’m thinking we should create a cheating scandal with you & Khloe. Spark some interest for our upcoming season”
Tristan:
pic.twitter.com/9lhUTdeJ5C
— Don Snow (@DHPBJ) April 11, 2018
Nicki Minaj asking Cardi B for an apology pic.twitter.com/5TAYnnlK5B
— Tony. (@SoLyrical) April 12, 2018
Haven't seen Wade this focused since he was down 0-2 against the Mavs in the 06 Finals. pic.twitter.com/jaG8dXobJd
— Ahmed/Broke Bobby Axelrod (@big_business_) April 10, 2018
"LeBron be doing the same shit." pic.twitter.com/kVySAa9XUz
— Jigga With The Rollie & The Vest (@JMYChi) April 11, 2018
Ok I got the interview where Nicki addresses Cardi. pic.twitter.com/aepLTDAmpG
— Coontessa (@LowKei_) April 12, 2018
D Wade + Taylor Rooks = TEMPTATION pic.twitter.com/BGcI5docEo
— NotThatSerious (@NTSPod) April 10, 2018
Are you telling me Tristan Thompson got tired of kissing this work of art?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME? pic.twitter.com/khA6WyW39X
— Maximum Mola (@MolaLutherKing) April 10, 2018
cardi watching nicki cry about hurting her feelings pic.twitter.com/QR5nG030C3
— ً (@sexpulp) April 12, 2018
This be your girl when she meets your female friends pic.twitter.com/q72bii8Ils
— Helly Handsome (@YoungJeanious) April 12, 2018
Tristan Thompson: Wanna see me cheat on my pregnant girl? pic.twitter.com/Hj1cD188N3
— Kyle (@ItsKyllle) April 11, 2018
IV: “Read them lyrics to brother Martin”
Future: “ladidadida slob on me knob”
IV: You know who was behind Martin’s doorknob!? THE KU KLUX KLAN!” pic.twitter.com/UpiTLPaf7W
— Sicksteen #YN (@Sicksteen_216) April 13, 2018
Savannah: "You hear your boy Tristan Thompson cheated on Khole?"
LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/EGfekaolxa
— Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) April 10, 2018
Iyanla: “Read those lyrics. Read to the ancestors!”
DJ Unk: “Don’t hide that…pussy, divide that pussy.”
Iyanla: “AGAIN!!”
Unk: *sighs* “Don’t hide that pussy! Divide that pussy!”
Iyanla: “Yeah, you wanna know who was looking for places to hide?? HARRIET AND THE SLAVES!!!!” pic.twitter.com/NL2162m7rY
— The Mother of Dragging (@AdrianXpression) April 13, 2018
YERRRRRRRRRRRR @RealTristan13 pic.twitter.com/lEOIzWdZvY
— Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) April 11, 2018
Iyanla: I want you to read those lyrics to Dorothy Dandridge. Go ahead, read those to ber.
Hazel E: Pop my butt. Pop pop my butt. Pop my butt. Pop pop my butt. pic.twitter.com/dLrhzdFido
— Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) April 13, 2018
Whole time Bucky was getting his life together in the Wakanda First Bast of The Heart-Shaped Herb’s men’s ministry. Look at the vibranium tithes and offerings. pic.twitter.com/fkN0EuZLhG
— Bank Black With Your Vibranium (@Steph_I_Will) April 8, 2018