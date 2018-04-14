Exclusive: Esthetician To The Stars Aline Soto Gives Her Top Tops To Get Your Skin Summer Ready

Aline Soto, Of The Elle Rêve Medispa, Reveals Her Treatment Recommendations To Look Your Best

She boasts a client roster of news anchors, reality stars and celebrity wives and girlfriends at her NYC practice.

Aline Soto is the co-owner of the Elle Rêve Medispa – which offers laser treatments, chemical peels, medical grade facials and micro-needling, which is also known as “The Vampire Facial.” And she’s divulging her secrets to smooth, glowing skin just in time for the warm weather.

“I’m not afraid to do deep treatments on people of color, because I’ve done my homework,” Aline said. “The problem is that you have a lot of professionals who are petrified to touch people of color.”

Although Aline has a degree in business finance and accounting, her passion is in beauty and skin care, and after her mother had a terrible reaction to acne medication from the dermatologist, she decided to go back to school and dive headfirst into the beauty industry.

Here are Aline’s top tips to revamp your skin care regimen just in time for summer: