Positivity: Kevin Hart Shares Message From Meek Mill From Behind Bars

Kevin Hart Shares Meek Mill Update

Philly native and comedian Kevin Hart is sharing a bit of positivity today in regards to imprisoned rapper Meek Mill. He says the father is feeling highly motivated despite his present location and hopeful about the future. Kevin also says Meek is destined to be great after speaking on the phone about his head space. How sweet. Here’s his whole message here.https://instagram.com/p/Bhh0bqkAdsE/