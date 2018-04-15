SMH: Black Men Arrested For “Simply Sitting” In Starbucks After Shook Staff Calls Cops [Video]

Starbucks Finally Releases Statement In Regards To 2 Black Customers Being Arrested

Video of two black men being arrested at a local Philadelphia Starbucks went viral earlier this week. The woman that originally uploaded the video to socal media attached the caption:

“The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing.”

Officers that carried out the arrest claimed the men were “trespassing” and didn’t comply when asked to leave. The two black men were revealed to be real estate brokers. They were released at 1:30 am Saturday morning without being charged with any criminal activity. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia District’s Attorney Office stated, “We declined to bring charges against the two men because there was a lack of evidence that a crime was committed.”

