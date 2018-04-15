San Francisco 49ers’ Reuben Foster Sacked With Felony Domestic Violence Charges After Allegedly Rupturing Girlfriend’s Eardrum

San Francisco 49ers Linebacker Reuben Foster Charged With Felony Domestic Violence Charges

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was charged with domestic violence Thursday, stemming from a fight with his live-in girlfriend earlier this year.

The Santa Clara County District Attorneys office charged him with three felonies for domestic violence claiming that he “inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon.”

Prosecutors say Foster “dragged his girlfriend by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head 8 to 10 times.” causing her bruising and a ruptured eardrum.

If convicted, Foster, 24, could spend 11 years in prison.