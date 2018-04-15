Another One: Tristan Thompson Linked To A Fifth Woman, Allegedly Cheated On Pregnant Khloe For Months

Tristan Thompson Hung Out With a Fifth Woman During Khloé Kardashian’s Pregnancy

According to the Daily Mail, a fifth woman was spotted parting and getting intimate with NBA star Tristan Thompson while Khloé, was pregnant. Despite multiple claims that Kardashian has forgiven the basketball player, the accusations about his behavior are not dying down and it seems more women are coming forward.

As the Daily Mail reports, the fifth woman that Thompson allegedly had an affair with is named Tania. Her and Tristan have been seen together a few times dating back to last November.

According to Daily Mail, they were first seen together leaving the Four Seasons Downtown, Manhattan, in November 2017, which is the same hotel that Blair, one of the other women Thompson has been linked to, was also seen at.

According to sources close to Khloe, “Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé. He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Click through to see more pics of “Tania” allegedly meeting up with Tristan…