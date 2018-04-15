Survey Says… Pay Up : Steve Harvey Slapped With $2 Million Sexual Harrasment Lawsuit From Fitness Model

Steve Harvey Sued By Fitness Model; Claims He Made Her Look Slutty

Steve Harvey and the producers of his talkshow are being slapped with a lawsuit for trying to play up a slutty image for a fitness model and single mother that appeared on an episode.

The episode aired in April 2016, and Dominique Collier, says she had responded to a casting call for “single professional women who like to show off their looks.” When she arrived on set producers told her the show would highlight her being a “professional single mom”balancing life as a fitness model but thats not how it all went down. Dominique showed up wearing a conservative outfit (long-sleeved blouse and pencil skirt) but producers put her in a halter top and form-fitting skirt.

The lawsuit stems from an audience poll that asked about Collier’s appearance and responses included “whore,” “slut,” “ratchet” and “daddy issues.”

She says she felt demeaned and was backstage crying when Harvey walked up and handed her the clothing she arrived in, including her bra and undergarments. Dominique says she felt sexually harassed. She’s suing Steve, the show’s production company Endemol Shine and NBC for at least $2 million.