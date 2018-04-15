#Beychella FOREVER: Queen Slayyyoncé Showed Up, Showed OWT & STREEPT EWEH EVERY WIG ON EARTH

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 30

Queen Bey Blessed Coachella & Shattered The Internet

It happened and history was made: Queen Slaaayoncé descended from the Heavens and became the first Black woman to EVER headline the larger-than-life music festival in a wig-sizzling display of next-level showmanship, choreo, breath control and flair that sent the whole entire internet (and everyone watching on their laptop) into a TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos to Queen Slaaayoncé’s legendary Coachella performance on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus