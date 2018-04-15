Human Poot Cloud Post Malone Got DRAGGED Across 1,000 Washcloths Over Musty Beychella Performance
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Post Malone (AGAIN)
You either love or DESPISE musty, crusty, Trap Yodel&B star Post Malone who pushed ALL of the BeyHive to the edge with his never-ending Beychella performance that held up the Queen and sparked a hilariously vicious slander wave that you absolutely have to see.
Peep the funniest (and shadiest) Post Malone slander during Beychella on the flip.
Feature photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic