BYE DUSTY! PETTIEST Reactions To 900-Year-Old Jay Z’s Moldy Beychella Performance

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 25

Hilariously Petty Reactions To Hov’s Beychella Performance

That awkward moment when Queen Bey is blessing us with a LEGENDARY Coachella performance and her dusty, crusty, stay-at-home hubby pops up and kills the vibe with a cringe-worthy cameo no one asked for. And whew, was it a tragedy that stirred up hilariously PETTY BeyHive slander across the universe.

Peep the funniest (and PETTIEST) reactions to dusty crusty pop-pop Hov’s Beychella performance on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo: Netflix

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819202122232425
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus