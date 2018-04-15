BYE DUSTY! PETTIEST Reactions To 900-Year-Old Jay Z’s Moldy Beychella Performance

JAY CAME OUT LIKE "LETS GO GET EM" pic.twitter.com/iy9zES8zwh — joggers (@brokenpromithes) April 15, 2018

Hilariously Petty Reactions To Hov’s Beychella Performance

That awkward moment when Queen Bey is blessing us with a LEGENDARY Coachella performance and her dusty, crusty, stay-at-home hubby pops up and kills the vibe with a cringe-worthy cameo no one asked for. And whew, was it a tragedy that stirred up hilariously PETTY BeyHive slander across the universe.

Beyoncé: YALL GIVE IT UP FOR JAY. The Crowd: pic.twitter.com/STr7b3Qsfg — Camm. (@PlainOlCamm) April 15, 2018

Peep the funniest (and PETTIEST) reactions to dusty crusty pop-pop Hov’s Beychella performance on the flip.