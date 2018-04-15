Hey Aunties! Destiny’s Grown Azz Chirren Reunited At Beychella & Blew Up Twitter
By Bossip Staff
Destiny’s Chirren Reunited & Shattered The Internet
So, after days and weeks and months of endless speculation, it actually happened: Destiny’s grown azz chirren Bey, Kelly & Michelle reunited at Beychella in a world-stopping moment that snatched zillions of edges, brought back golden memories and sent Twitter spiraling into a nostalgia-fueled TIZZY.
Peep all the best (and funniest) reactions to Destiny’s Child surprise Beychella reunion on the flip.