Bye Wiiiiig! Kim Zolciak Says She’s ‘Never Never’ Returning To #RHOA

“Bye wiiiiiiiiig!”—NeNe Leakes

Kim Zolciak Says She’s Done With RHOA

Kim Zolciak is confirming what’s been speculated for weeks, she won’t be back on RHOA.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star and her husband Kroy Biermann, were spotted by TMZ Saturday and the wig-wearing housewife said she’ll “never, never” appear on RHOA again.

“[It’s] too much stress, unneeded stress,” said Kim.

Kim’s statement comes amid rumors that both she and her fellow OG Sheree Whitfield were booted from the show.

Bravo exec Andy Cohen also confirmed to E! News’ Jason Kennedy that Kim [and her wig] are out after Kennedy said Kim personally told him that she was “done with the Housewives.”

“She’s tired of the NeNe stuff. This is over,” said Kennedy. “I think she’s done,” Cohen agreed. “She walked out of that reunion and I was like, ‘OK, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions.

Oh well, we’re sure the wiiiiiig will come back with another season of “Don’t Be Tardy.”

The question is, will YOU be watching???