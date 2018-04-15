Keep It Kute! Here’s Why Kim K’s Getting Dragged After Beyonce’s #BEYCHELLA Performance

Don’t even try it, sis…

Beyonce’s BeyHive Drags Kim Kardashian After #BEYCHELLA

Another day, another Kim K dragging. After Beyonce turned Coachella into a blackity-black probate/HBCU homecoming, a certain thirsty reality star is getting dragged to Calabasas.

Kim Kardashian is currently catching HELL from the BeyHive. Why?

Well, because they’re anticipating some kind of post-Beyonce stunt from the “Hey, look at me!” fame hungry wife to Kanye West.

According to the Hive, Kim has a history of trying to outshine the Queen and almost every time Beyonce shocked the world with an announcement, Kim K followed up with some sort of stunt ranging from nudes to the announcement of her surrogate—-RIGHT after Bey gave birth to the twins.

Most recently Kim was accused of copying a Beyonce photo shoot to promote her cosmetics line.

HOW YOU GONNA (TRY) TO TOP #BEYCHELLA KIM???

Oh BTW, Kim K is about to drop nudes. #Beychella pic.twitter.com/P3P0MP7fuo — N. Noah (@tendani_mey) April 15, 2018

Kim K after reading all the Beyonce tweets and realizing she has to drop more nudes to get some attention. pic.twitter.com/521cDG9cCv — Edis Aggin (@Wiseguy_Wes) April 15, 2018

Meanwhile at BeyoncéWood, quiet night with the fam at #Beychella while lil fun lovin, kim kardashian's taking selfies at an *amazing*(cough) reunion, whilst secretly live streaming….😂 #WeAllNeedOurFixOfQueenBee 🐝🐝

So don't pretend U ain't even…. 😫🤣🤣 ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/0M3mX1Yoac — nikita®❓🤔🤞🏼 (@NikitaShakur) April 15, 2018

