Keep It Kute! Here’s Why Kim K’s Getting Dragged After Beyonce’s #BEYCHELLA Performance

By Bossip Staff
Don’t even try it, sis…

Beyonce’s BeyHive Drags Kim Kardashian After #BEYCHELLA

Another day, another Kim K dragging. After Beyonce turned Coachella into a blackity-black probate/HBCU homecoming, a certain thirsty reality star is getting dragged to Calabasas.

Kim Kardashian is currently catching HELL from the BeyHive. Why?

Well, because they’re anticipating some kind of post-Beyonce stunt from the “Hey, look at me!” fame hungry wife to Kanye West.

According to the Hive, Kim has a history of trying to outshine the Queen and almost every time Beyonce shocked the world with an announcement, Kim K followed up with some sort of stunt ranging from nudes to the announcement of her surrogate—-RIGHT after Bey gave birth to the twins.

Most recently Kim was accused of copying a Beyonce photo shoot to promote her cosmetics line.

#Socialites who pulled this look off the best #Beyonce or #KimKardashian?

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

HOW YOU GONNA (TRY) TO TOP #BEYCHELLA KIM???

More of Kim getting roasted post-#BEYCHELLA on the flip.

