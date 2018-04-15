Keep It Kute! Here’s Why Kim K’s Getting Dragged After Beyonce’s #BEYCHELLA Performance
Another day, another Kim K dragging. After Beyonce turned Coachella into a blackity-black probate/HBCU homecoming, a certain thirsty reality star is getting dragged to Calabasas.
Kim Kardashian is currently catching HELL from the BeyHive. Why?
Well, because they’re anticipating some kind of post-Beyonce stunt from the “Hey, look at me!” fame hungry wife to Kanye West.
According to the Hive, Kim has a history of trying to outshine the Queen and almost every time Beyonce shocked the world with an announcement, Kim K followed up with some sort of stunt ranging from nudes to the announcement of her surrogate—-RIGHT after Bey gave birth to the twins.
Most recently Kim was accused of copying a Beyonce photo shoot to promote her cosmetics line.
HOW YOU GONNA (TRY) TO TOP #BEYCHELLA KIM???
