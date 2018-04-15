So Sad: California Mother Who Intentionally Drove Her Family Of 8 Off A Cliff Was Drunk

SCOOP by @EvertonBailey: Devonte Hart's aunt fought lengthy court battle to keep him and his siblings in her care. A Texas appeals court ruled against her. https://t.co/Hx1zAfNiBt — Shane D. Kavanaugh (@shanedkavanaugh) April 12, 2018

Jennifer Hart Believed To Be Under The Influence At The Time of Cliff Crash

Jennifer Hart, the California mom who intentionally drove herself, her wife and their six adopted children off a cliff was under the influence.

ABC News reports that preliminary toxicology reports show that she had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit. Her wife, Sarah Hart and two of their children also had a significant amount of Benadryl in their systems.

So far police have not released a motive for the murder-suicide that initially was thought to be an accident. Evidence now shows that Hart never applied the brakes before the car went off a cliff on March 26.

One of the Hart’s six children, Devonte Hart, went viral in 2014 after a photo of him hugging a police officer in the wake of Ferguson protests was released.