Donald Glover Announced As Host And Musical Guest For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Month

Donald Glover Announced As SNL‘s Next Host And Musical Guest

Donald Glover will be hosting Saturday Night Live on May 5, and to make matters even better, the multi-talented ATLien will also be the episode’s musical guest under his rap moniker, Childish Gambino.

The upcoming episode of the show is set for May 5, and the news was announced during last night’s John Mulaney-hosted episode of the show.

In the show’s 40+ year run, there are only a handful of performers who have acted both as the show’s host and musical guest. That short list includes: Drake, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande, according to reports from Variety.

With Childish Gambino as the musical guest, we can only hope we hear some new music from next month’s SNL episode. Either way, this is gonna be GOOD!