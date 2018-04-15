Certified California Businessman: The Game Is Starting His Own Line of Vape Pens

The Game Is Making Some Possibly Unexpected Business Moves

The Game is out here making some big business moves. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles native is gearing up to expand his imprint in the cannabis industry by launching his very own line of vape pens.

The rapper is working with a company called Linx Vapor to make the pens, which are aptly titled Linx x Trees by Game. If you didn’t already know about his endeavors into this space, Game already has a marijuana strain called Trees, so this branding for a new vape pen falls right in line.

This move seems to show the Cali rapper is about to rack up some serious cash for this deal. The Game is reportedly landing $3.5 million for a three-year licensing deal, and on top of that, is predicted to bring in an additional $15 to $20 million during that time span, which comes from his 10 percent share in the company earnings. He already knows what’s good, as the rapper already has a stake in, and has made good money from a Southern California dispensary.

Just because he’s out here diversifying his business moves doesn’t mean we’re not going to get some new music from the rapper soon, either. The Game is also supposedly working on his next album, and took to Instagram to ask fans for suggestions of potential collaborators. It’s been nearly two years since his last project, 1992.