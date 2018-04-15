So Sad: A 2-Day-Old Baby Was Found Flushed Down The Toilet At A Clinic In India

Newborn’s Body Found Flushed Down A Toilet In India

A clogged toilet at a clinic led to the devastating discovery body of a two-day-old girl in Kerala, India. Her tiny frame was reportedly flushed down the toilet, and later recovered only when the plumbers tried clear the passage from the clogged drains.

Dr Abdul Rehman runs a clinic next to his house in the Palakkad district, and called the plumber on Friday after he noticed an obstruction in the toilet bowl.

According to the police, when the plumbers were trying to unblock the toilet, they noticed something that they described as looking like a ball. When they tried to pull it out, they were shocked and horrified to see her head pop up. It was the body of the newborn with her placenta still attached, stuck in the duct of the toilet.

The police suspect that her parents brought the baby to the clinic and flushed the girl the toilet–but since the placenta was intact, the it is also being said that the mother could have delivered her inside the washroom. A policed officer confirmed that the records of all the patients are being checked.

The doctor filed a complaint and a case of unnatural death was filed. Police sources told NDTV, “Investigations are underway. We are analyzing the records, but we haven’t been able to identify her parents yet.”