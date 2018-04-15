ESPN Drops An NBA Playoff Commercial With Some Spoken Word Voiced By J. Cole [Video]

ESPN Drops An NBA Playoff Commercial Narrated By J. Cole

The 2018 NBA playoffs are finally upon us, and it looks like NBA superfan J. Cole is providing the soundtrack for the festivities.

In a new NBA on ESPN commercial for this season, game highlights from stars including Steph Curry, LeBron James, James Harden, and more popular players are seen in a montage as Cole raps about different teams and players, all while providing some inspirational messages for those entering the playoffs.

The North Carolina native raps in a very tame, spoken word-like cadence about the NBA teams and their players. Some of his bars included gems like: “It’s gold at stake for Golden State/How much weight can King’s shoulders take…When the odds ain’t great/Some fold and break/While greats let the dreams of a ring motivate.”

You can peep the video that the NBA on ESPN dropped on their Twitter page below as the playoffs kick it into full gear.