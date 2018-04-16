Bae Chella: Jayoncé, Diddy And Cassie And More Celebs Coupled Up At Coachella
Celebrity Couples Put Their Love On Display At Coachella
Coachella was definitely for LOVERS! Besides the coupled up Carters, there were quite a few celebs who came with their boos to Palm Desert for weekend 1 of the famed music festival.
Kylie was there to support her baby daddy Travis Scott.
And Kourtney was hand in hand with her boo Younes Bendjima.
Cassie and Diddy came through
Diddy posted a photo of the pair that had folks speculating Cass is with child… But Cassie killed that rumor with a slew of stomach baring shots on the gram
Pretty Little Liars fans will recognize Shay Mitchell with a mystery man
Newly single Amber Rose was out in the desert slaying
So was Nicole Scherzinger
And Jasmine Sanders attended some Chella parties with Terrence J but also enjoyed festivities with her friends
Jamie Foxx was without Katie Holmes this weekend
We had to include some of our favorite snaps of the Queen