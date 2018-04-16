Bae Chella: Jayoncé, Diddy And Cassie And More Celebs Coupled Up At Coachella

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Beyonce runs her fingers through Jay-Z's new hairdo as he makes a surprise appearance at 2018 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA

BeyZ/Splash News

Celebrity Couples Put Their Love On Display At Coachella

Coachella was definitely for LOVERS! Besides the coupled up Carters, there were quite a few celebs who came with their boos to Palm Desert for weekend 1 of the famed music festival.

Kylie was there to support her baby daddy Travis Scott.

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are both seen arriving to the Neon Carnival during Coachella Weekend.

Mr. Canon / Splash News

And Kourtney was hand in hand with her boo Younes Bendjima.

Cassie and P.Diddy are both seen arriving together at the Neon Carnival during Coachella Weekend.

Mr. Canon / Splash News

Cassie and Diddy came through

Baby girl ❤️

Diddy posted a photo of the pair that had folks speculating Cass is with child… But Cassie killed that rumor with a slew of stomach baring shots on the gram

Shay Mitchel and Mystery Man try to hide from paparazzi while arriving to neon carnival in Palm Desert CA

Pap Nation / Splash News

Pretty Little Liars fans will recognize Shay Mitchell with a mystery man

Pap Nation / Splash News

Amber Rose is seen leaving the Neon Carnival during Coachella Weekend

Mr. Canon / Splash News

Newly single Amber Rose was out in the desert slaying

Nicole Scherzinger Attends The Neon Carnival at Coachella

Splash News

So was Nicole Scherzinger

Jasmine Sanders Heads Out to Coachella Music Festival

Splash News

And Jasmine Sanders attended some Chella parties with Terrence J but also enjoyed festivities with her friends

Jamie Foxx arrives to Coachella Neon Desert in Palm Desert, CA

Pap Nation / Splash News

Jamie Foxx was without Katie Holmes this weekend

Beyonce Performs at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

PG / Splash News

We had to include some of our favorite snaps of the Queen

