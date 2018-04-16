We Salute A Queen: Rihanna Stanning For Beyonce’s Coachella Slayage Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

Rihanna Loves Beyonce

Everyone is still buzzing from Beyonce’s monster Coachella performance as it will go down as one of the best ever. And the biggest fan? None other than Rih Rih herself. Rihanna was in the front row absolutely loving every minute of Beyonce’s performance, even glowing about it the next day. We love seeing two black women support one another, especially two who have had so many rumors about their relationship over the years.

Rih going crazy for Bey shook up the internet and it was glorious. Take a look…