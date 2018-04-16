RHOA Reunion: Nene (And All Of Twitter) Continued To Mercilessly Massacre Miss Messy Kim And Her Mutating Face

Nene Roasts Kim

If there’s been one highlight from the RHOA reunion, it’s been this: Kim Zolciak catching the internet fades of a lifetime. People have been clowning her face, her attitude and her racism for two whole weeks and it doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon. This week Nene threw shade, as well as the show’s sassy host, Andy Cohen. And you know Twitter wasn’t far behind.

Peep all the ruthless slander that has reached a critical mass.