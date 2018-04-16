Boachella: A Pregnant Cardi B Twerked On Stage And Shattered All Of Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Cardi B’s Coachella Performance

The whole world wondered what Cardi B could do to follow up Beyonce’s incredible Coachella performance and she did not disappoint. No, she didn’t have an HBCU band or swag surf but she did hop her pregnant a$$ on stage and twerk with a Wu-Tang Clan of strippers behind her, and that was enough to shatter Twitter.

Cardi killed it, and the highlight was her busting it open like a G. Peep the pics and the tweets going in on her incredible performance.

